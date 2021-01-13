Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.34, changing hands as low as $29.26 per share. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $45.932 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.