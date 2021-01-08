Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 11, 2021

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1000% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.9, the dividend yield is 110.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIC was $39.9, representing a -13.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.93 and a 219.2% increase over the 52 week low of $12.50.

MIC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). MIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.06. Zacks Investment Research reports MIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.09%, compared to an industry average of -20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MIC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MIC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 24.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MIC at 3.03%.

