Macquarie Infrastructure agrees to sell MIC Hawaii unit

June 14 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp MIC.N (MIC) said late on Monday it signed a deal to sell its MIC Hawaii unit to an affiliate of investment manager Argo Infrastructure Partners.

The development comes a week after MIC announced plans to sell its private aviation services network Atlantic Aviation.

"The terms of the merger agreement correspond to an enterprise value for MIC Hawaii of $514 million including assumed debt and transaction costs", MIC said in a statement.

At the deal's closing, the MIC Hawaii businesses will become a subsidiary of Argo for an expected consideration of $3.83 per unit, the statement added.

MIC Hawaii is the energy services, production and distribution segment of MIC.

Last Monday, the company said it planned to sell Atlantic Aviation to private-equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N for $4.48 billion. In December, MIC completed a sale of its bulk liquid storage terminal business, IMTT, for $2.67 billion.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

