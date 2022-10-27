Macquarie HY Profit Up 13%

(RTTNews) - Macquarie Group (MQG.AX, MQBKY) reported a net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders of A$2.31 billion for the half year ended 30 September 2022, up 13 percent on the half year ended 30 September 2021.

Net operating income was A$8.64 billion up 11 per cent from the prior year.

The company announced the first half of fiscal year 2023 interim ordinary dividend of A$3.00 per share, up on the first half of fiscal year 2022 interim ordinary dividend of A$2.72 per share. The record date for the interim ordinary dividend is 8 November 2022 and the payment date is 13 December 2022.

Assets under management of A$795.6 billion at 30 September 2022, up 3% from 31 March 2022 and up 8% from 30 September 2021. The increase was primarily due to investments made by MAM Private Markets-managed funds and foreign exchange movements, partially offset by market movements in MAM Public Investments.

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions it well to respond to the current environment.

Dennis Leong has indicated his intention to retire after 41 years of service with Macquarie and will step down as Company Secretary and be replaced by Simone Kovacic effective 1 December 2022. Leong has been Company Secretary since 1993, ahead of Macquarie Bank's Initial Public Offering in 1996.

