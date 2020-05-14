Macquarie has not expressed interest in BT's Openreach - source

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group MQG.AX has not expressed interest in BT's BT.L Openreach unit and is not in talks with BT's management, a source close to the investment firm told Reuters.

The Financial Times said on Thursday BT was in talks to sell a multibillion pound stake in its network business, and named Macquarie as a potential buyer.

