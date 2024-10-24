News & Insights

Macquarie Group’s Strategic Stake in Select Harvests

October 24, 2024 — 01:19 am EDT

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Select Harvests Limited, acquiring a 5% voting power. This move involves several of its entities, including Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited and Macquarie Bank Limited, which control the exercise of voting rights and the disposal of securities. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects Macquarie’s strategic interest in the agricultural sector.

