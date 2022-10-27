Macquarie Group's interim profit rises over 12%

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group MQG.AX reported a 12.8% rise in first-half profit on Friday as volatility in oil and gas prices bolstered its markets-facing business.

The financial conglomerate's attributable profit for the six months to Sept. 30 came in at A$2.31 billion ($1.49 billion), compared with A$2.04 billion reported a year ago. It beat a Refinitiv IBES estimate of A$2.19 billion.

($1 = 1.5506 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.