Macquarie Group's interim profit rises over 12%

Australia's Macquarie Group reported a 12.8% rise in first-half profit on Friday as volatility in oil and gas prices bolstered its markets-facing business.

The financial conglomerate's attributable profit for the six months to Sept. 30 came in at A$2.31 billion ($1.49 billion), compared with A$2.04 billion reported a year ago. It beat a Refinitiv IBES estimate of A$2.19 billion.

($1 = 1.5506 Australian dollars)

