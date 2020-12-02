Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group MQG.AX said on Wednesday its asset management unit will buy investment management firm Waddell & Reed Financial Inc WDR.N for $1.7 billion in cash.

The offer price of $25 per share represents a premium of 48% to Waddell & Reed's closing price on Dec. 1, the last trading day before the announcement of the deal, the companies said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.