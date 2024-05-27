News & Insights

Macquarie Group Sets Final Dividend Price

May 27, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced an update to their final dividend allocation, with ordinary shares to be distributed at AUD 193.64 each. The dividend price is based on the average of MQG shares’ volume-weighted price on the ASX over five trading days, leading up to the payment on July 2, 2024. This comes as a critical update to investors following the initial announcement made on May 3, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

