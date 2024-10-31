News & Insights

Stocks

Macquarie Group Sees Profit Surge and Declares Dividend

October 31, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited reported a 14.74% increase in profit after income tax for the half year ending September 2024, reaching $1.611 billion. The company also announced a 13.92% rise in profit attributable to ordinary equity holders, alongside a declared interim dividend of $2.60 per share. Additionally, their Dividend Reinvestment Plan continues to offer shareholders an option to reinvest dividends without transaction costs.

For further insights into AU:MQG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCQEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.