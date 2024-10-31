Macquarie Group Sees Profit Surge and Declares Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited reported a 14.74% increase in profit after income tax for the half year ending September 2024, reaching $1.611 billion. The company also announced a 13.92% rise in profit attributable to ordinary equity holders, alongside a declared interim dividend of $2.60 per share. Additionally, their Dividend Reinvestment Plan continues to offer shareholders an option to reinvest dividends without transaction costs.

