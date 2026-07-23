Markets

Macquarie Group Names Greg Ward CEO As Shemara Wikramanayake To Retire

July 23, 2026 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY), an Australian banking and financial services provider, Thursday announced that it has appointed Greg Ward as its Chief Executive Officer.

Ward is currently leading the Banking and financial services business and will succeed Shemara Wikramanayake who is set to retire.

Greg Ward has a thirty-year career with Macquarie and that includes 14 years as global CFO.

On Wednesday, shares closed at $179.70, up 0.50% on the OTC markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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