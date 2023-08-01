Macquarie Group (MCQEF) Price Target Decreased by 8.59% to 126.88

The average one-year price target for Macquarie Group (OTC:MCQEF) has been revised to 126.88 / share. This is an decrease of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 138.80 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 108.62 to a high of 149.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.11% from the latest reported closing price of 127.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macquarie Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCQEF is 0.01%, a decrease of 89.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.88% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCQEF by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 965.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCQEF by 90.46% over the last quarter.

