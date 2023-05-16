Macquarie Group Ltd - ADR (MQBKY) Declares $3.03 Dividend

Macquarie Group Ltd - ADR said on May 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $3.03 per share ($6.07 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $108.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macquarie Group Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQBKY is 0.05%, a decrease of 19.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 67K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macquarie Group Ltd - ADR is 137.26. The forecasts range from a low of 112.25 to a high of $158.01. The average price target represents an increase of 26.57% from its latest reported closing price of 108.44.

The projected annual revenue for Macquarie Group Ltd - ADR is 15,475MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 16.72% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 39.32% over the last quarter.

MPLAX - Praxis International Index Fund holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 132.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 54.98% over the last quarter.

