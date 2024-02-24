Macquarie Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (MQBKY) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 128.92

The average one-year price target for Macquarie Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MQBKY) has been revised to 128.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 121.69 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 102.39 to a high of 145.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.93% from the latest reported closing price of 125.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macquarie Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQBKY is 0.37%, a decrease of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 33,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,927K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,857K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,916K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 4.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,071K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 1.45% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 1,368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 7.35% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,155K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQBKY by 1.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.