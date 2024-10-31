Macquarie Group Limited Declares New Dividend Payment

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for its security MQGPG, with a payment of AUD 1.5319 per unit. The ex-date for this distribution is set for November 28, 2024, with the record date on November 29, 2024, and payment scheduled for December 16, 2024. This announcement is of interest to investors tracking dividend returns and financial health of the company.

