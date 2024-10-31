Macquarie Group Limited Announces New Dividend Payout

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for its security MQGPF, with a payment of AUD 1.7604 scheduled for December 12, 2024. The record date for shareholders is set for November 27, 2024, and the ex-dividend date is November 26, 2024. This announcement is likely to attract interest from investors looking at income-generating opportunities in the financial markets.

