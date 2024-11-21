News & Insights

Macquarie Group Increases Stake in Bannerman Energy

November 21, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Bannerman Energy (AU:BMN) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has increased its voting power in Bannerman Energy to 11.78%, up from 10.74%, following a change in the interests of its controlled entities. This move indicates a strategic interest in Bannerman Energy, potentially influencing the company’s future direction and impacting shareholder dynamics. Investors and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could affect Bannerman’s stock performance.

