Macquarie Group Extends Share Buy-Back Program

Macquarie Group Limited has announced an extension of its on-market share buy-back program, now set to continue until October 31, 2025. This move signals the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and reflects confidence in its current financial standing. Investors may find this an intriguing development as it could influence the stock’s market dynamics.

