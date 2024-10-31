News & Insights

Macquarie Group Declares New Dividend Announcement

October 31, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced a dividend of AUD 2.60 for its ordinary fully paid shares, payable on December 17, 2024. The record date for this distribution is set for November 12, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of November 11, 2024. This announcement is likely to attract the attention of investors interested in dividend-paying stocks.

