Macquarie Group Declares New Dividend Announcement

Macquarie Group Limited has announced a dividend of AUD 2.60 for its ordinary fully paid shares, payable on December 17, 2024. The record date for this distribution is set for November 12, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of November 11, 2024. This announcement is likely to attract the attention of investors interested in dividend-paying stocks.

