Macquarie Group Boosts Stake in Bannerman Energy

Macquarie Group Limited has increased its voting power in Bannerman Energy Ltd, moving from a 10.74% to an 11.78% stake. This change reflects Macquarie’s strategic interest and influence in the energy sector, as they continue to hold substantial shares through various controlled entities. Investors and market watchers may find this move significant as it showcases Macquarie’s active role in the energy market.

