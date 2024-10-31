Macquarie Group Announces New Dividend Distribution

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for its security MQGPE, with a payment of AUD 1.5876 per unit. The ex-dividend date is set for December 2, 2024, and the payment will be made on December 18, 2024. Investors in Macquarie’s securities can anticipate this distribution as part of their financial returns.

