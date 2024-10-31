Macquarie Group Announces New Dividend Distribution

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for its security, MQGPD, with a distribution amount of AUD 1.8581. The ex-date is set for November 29, 2024, with the record date on December 2, 2024, and payment scheduled for December 10, 2024. This announcement is likely to attract the attention of investors interested in dividend-yielding securities.

For further insights into AU:MQG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.