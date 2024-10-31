Macquarie Group Announces New Dividend Distribution

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for its CAP NOTE 3 securities, set at AUD 1.8246 per unit. The ex-dividend date is December 6, 2024, and shareholders on record by December 9, 2024, will receive payments on December 16, 2024. This announcement is likely to interest investors looking for income-generating opportunities in the financial market.

