Macquarie Group Announces Interim Dividend Pricing

Macquarie Group Limited has announced that its interim dividend will be paid at AUD 231.23 per share, reflecting the average price of shares traded over a recent 10-day period. This allocation price for the dividend reinvestment plan highlights the company’s strategic approach amid current market conditions.

