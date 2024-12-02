News & Insights

Stocks

Macquarie Group Announces Interim Dividend Pricing

December 02, 2024 — 10:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Macquarie Group Limited has announced that its interim dividend will be paid at AUD 231.23 per share, reflecting the average price of shares traded over a recent 10-day period. This allocation price for the dividend reinvestment plan highlights the company’s strategic approach amid current market conditions.

For further insights into AU:MQG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCQEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.