Macquarie Group Announces Interim Dividend Pricing

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.
Macquarie Group Limited has announced that its interim dividend will be paid at AUD 231.23 per share, reflecting the average price of shares traded over a recent 10-day period. This allocation price for the dividend reinvestment plan highlights the company’s strategic approach amid current market conditions.
