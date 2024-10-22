News & Insights

Macquarie Group Alters Stake in Select Harvests

October 22, 2024

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced it is no longer a substantial holder in Select Harvests Limited. This change reflects a shift in its relevant interests and associations in the voting securities of the company. Investors may find this significant as it could impact the stock dynamics of Select Harvests Limited.

