Macquarie Group Alters Stake in Select Harvests

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced it is no longer a substantial holder in Select Harvests Limited. This change reflects a shift in its relevant interests and associations in the voting securities of the company. Investors may find this significant as it could impact the stock dynamics of Select Harvests Limited.

