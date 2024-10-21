Macquarie Group Acquires Substantial Stake in Select Harvests

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Select Harvests Limited, acquiring a significant voting power of 5.13% as of October 16, 2024. This move highlights Macquarie’s strategic interest in the agricultural sector, underscored by their control over the voting and disposal of a considerable number of shares through various investment management entities.

For further insights into AU:MQG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.