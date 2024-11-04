Macquarie Group Acquires Substantial Stake in Butn Limited

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has acquired a substantial holding in Butn Limited, marking a significant move in the financial markets. This acquisition grants Macquarie a 5.5% voting power in Butn Limited, showcasing their strategic interest in the company. Investors may watch for potential developments stemming from this new substantial holding.

