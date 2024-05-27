Macquarie Group Acquires Stake in Altium

Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited, along with its associated entities, has become a substantial holder in Altium Limited, acquiring a significant voting power of 5.15%. This strategic move involves various Macquarie-controlled bodies with the power to vote and dispose of the shares, reflecting a notable shift in the company’s shareholder landscape.

