News & Insights

Stocks

Macquarie Group Acquires Significant Stake in Select Harvests

October 21, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Select Harvests Limited, acquiring a 5.13% voting power through its various entities. This move signifies a notable financial stake in the company, potentially influencing its strategic direction. Investors might view this as a sign of confidence in Select Harvests’ future prospects.

For further insights into AU:SHV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHVTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.