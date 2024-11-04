News & Insights

Stocks

Macquarie Group Acquires Significant Stake in Butn Limited

November 04, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Butn Limited, owning 5.5% of the company’s voting power as of October 30, 2024. This acquisition by a major financial entity like Macquarie could signal confidence in Butn Limited’s market potential, drawing attention from investors interested in stock market movements.

For further insights into AU:BTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.