Macquarie Group Acquires Significant Stake in Butn Limited

Butn Limited (AU:BTN) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has become a substantial holder in Butn Limited, owning 5.5% of the company’s voting power as of October 30, 2024. This acquisition by a major financial entity like Macquarie could signal confidence in Butn Limited’s market potential, drawing attention from investors interested in stock market movements.

For further insights into AU:BTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.