Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MGU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.76, the dividend yield is 4.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGU was $18.76, representing a -30.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $27 and a 75.98% increase over the 52 week low of $10.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

