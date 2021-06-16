Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that MGU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.51, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGU was $24.51, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.82 and a 51.76% increase over the 52 week low of $16.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

