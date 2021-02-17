Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that MGU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.19, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGU was $21.19, representing a -21.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $27 and a 98.78% increase over the 52 week low of $10.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.