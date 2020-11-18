Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MGU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.16, the dividend yield is 4.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGU was $20.16, representing a -25.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $27 and a 89.12% increase over the 52 week low of $10.66.

