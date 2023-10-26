News & Insights

Macquarie fund to invest in US fiber internet provider SwyftFiber

October 26, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Adds deal details from a media report in paragraph 2

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australia's Macquarie Group MQG.AX said late on Thursday that a fund managed by its asset management arm would invest in U.S.-based telecom services provider SwyftFiber.

Although Macquarie did not disclose the financial details of the deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Macquarie was investing about $275 million for a majority stake.

Neither Macquarie nor SwyftFiber respond to Reuters' requests for comment on deal details.

The fund's proposed investment will allow SwyftFiber to speed up the construction of fiber infrastructure in existing and new markets, Macquarie said in a statement.

SwyftFiber provides internet and television streaming services to communities in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, it added.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

