Macquarie flags lower profit on weak green energy investments

July 27 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group MQG.AX on Thursday flagged a lower quarterly profit as contributions from its asset management as well as banking and financial services fell.

Macquarie, which did not disclose profit figures in the quarterly update, said low investment-related income from green energy investments weighed on earnings.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal and Echha Jain in Bengaluru)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.