Macquarie First Trust Global (MFD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Macquarie First Trust Global (MFD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MFD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.04, the dividend yield is 7.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFD was $10.04, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.22 and a 37.35% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

