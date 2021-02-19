Macquarie First Trust Global (MFD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Macquarie First Trust Global (MFD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MFD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFD was $9.38, representing a -18.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.52 and a 82.14% increase over the 52 week low of $5.15.

