Macquarie First Trust Global (MFD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Macquarie First Trust Global (MFD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MFD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.35, the dividend yield is 9.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFD was $8.35, representing a -27.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.52 and a 62.14% increase over the 52 week low of $5.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

