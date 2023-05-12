Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund (MFD) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.15%, the lowest has been 7.92%, and the highest has been 17.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFD is 0.04%, an increase of 582.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.34% to 1,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 328K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFD by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Old Port Advisors holds 236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFD by 97,453.79% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 31.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFD by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFD by 85.27% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisors holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFD by 108,620.55% over the last quarter.

Macquarie-First Tr. Global Inf. Utilities Div. & Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the "Fund") is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide a high level of current return consisting of dividends, interest and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing predominantly in the securities of companies that are involved in the management, ownership, and/or operation of infrastructure and utilities assets, and are expected to offer reasonably predictable income and attractive yields. The Fund also invests in senior secured loans generally considered to be high-yield securities.

