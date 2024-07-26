Macquarie Downgrades Warner Bros. Discovery (XTRA:J5A)

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Macquarie downgraded their outlook for Warner Bros. Discovery (XTRA:J5A) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.75% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Warner Bros. Discovery is 10,59 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 6,29 € to a high of 22,41 €. The average price target represents an increase of 35.75% from its latest reported closing price of 7,80 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Warner Bros. Discovery is 46,188MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,944 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Bros. Discovery. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J5A is 0.20%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 1,683,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 104,000K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,505K shares , representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 5.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,033K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,848K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 29.87% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 57,103K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,849K shares , representing an increase of 14.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 18.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,930K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,202K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 30.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53,166K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,983K shares , representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J5A by 29.28% over the last quarter.

