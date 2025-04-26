Macquarie Downgrades TAL Education Group - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2X)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Macquarie downgraded their outlook for TAL Education Group - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2X) from Outperform to Neutral.

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAL Education Group - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2X is 0.51%, an increase of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 317,650K shares.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 20,338K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,238K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2X by 7.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 17,739K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,260K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2X by 77.87% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 17,713K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,753K shares , representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2X by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Tiger Pacific Capital holds 13,770K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,372K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2X by 13.72% over the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 10,556K shares. No change in the last quarter.

