Macquarie Downgrades Planet Fitness (LSE:0KJD)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Macquarie downgraded their outlook for Planet Fitness (LSE:0KJD) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.00% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness is 90.33 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 70.63 GBX to a high of 104.90 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.00% from its latest reported closing price of 95.08 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness is 1,235MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KJD is 0.27%, an increase of 11.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 110,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 6,112K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,215K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,565K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 94.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,596K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352K shares , representing an increase of 34.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 56.63% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,524K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,434K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Dorsal Capital Management holds 2,907K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJD by 33.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.