Macquarie Downgrades Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:PLL)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Macquarie downgraded their outlook for Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:PLL) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 164.53% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $0.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.17 to a high of $0.97. The average price target represents an increase of 164.53% from its latest reported closing price of $0.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 407MM, an increase of 513.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.08%, an increase of 18.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.38% to 11,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 230K shares. No change in the last quarter.

