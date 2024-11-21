Macquarie Downgrades NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BRSE:N3IA)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Macquarie downgraded their outlook for NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BRSE:N3IA) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N3IA is 0.11%, an increase of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.98% to 224,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 15,064K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,685K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 14,051K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,741K shares , representing an increase of 66.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 387.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 12,495K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing an increase of 97.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 6,776.32% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,628K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 11,005K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,140K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N3IA by 25.51% over the last quarter.

