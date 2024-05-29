Macquarie Director’s Share Interest Changes

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has disclosed a change in Director Shemara Wikramanayake’s interests, according to ASX listing rules. The update includes the acquisition and subsequent transfer of 79,328 Macquarie Group Limited shares on 27 and 28 May 2024, following the conversion of vested Restricted Share Units from prior years’ remuneration. No cash was required for the conversion, and the shares were added to the Aljebra Investment Trust, of which Wikramanayake is a beneficiary.

