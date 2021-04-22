Macquarie, CPE's $1.8 bln takeover of Australia's Bingo yet to be finalised

Adds Macquarie comment

April 23 (Reuters) - Bingo Industries Ltd BIN.AX said on Friday that a proposed A$2.29 billion ($1.77 billion) takeover by CPE Capital and Macquarie funds MQG.AX was yet to be finalised even as the due diligence was over.

"BINGO understands that the arrangements between CPE Capital (CPEC) and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) remain to be finalised," the waste management company said in a statement, adding that discussions were advanced.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Macquarie was nearing an agreement to buy Bingo, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report also said CPE Capital had dropped out of the talks "recently", according to those people.

Macquarie declined to comment, while CPE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status or stage of the talks.

In January, Bingo said it received a A$3.5 per share proposal from buyout shop CPE and MIRA.

($1 = 1.2974 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

