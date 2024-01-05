News & Insights

Oil

Macquarie consortium offers to buy Swedish software firm Byggfakta

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

January 05, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - A consortium of firms, including Macquarie Capital, has made an offer to buy Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB BGNH.ST in a deal valuing the Swedish software company at around 10.1 billion kronor ($982.07 million), the companies said on Friday.

($1 = 10.2844 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.