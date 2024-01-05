Macquarie consortium offers to buy Swedish software firm Byggfakta

Jan 5 (Reuters) - A consortium of firms, including Macquarie Capital, has made an offer to buy Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB BGNH.ST in a deal valuing the Swedish software company at around 10.1 billion kronor ($982.07 million), the companies said on Friday.

($1 = 10.2844 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

