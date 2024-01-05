News & Insights

Macquarie consortium offers to buy software firm Byggfakta in nearly $1 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

January 05, 2024 — 06:53 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB BGNH.ST said on Friday a consortium of firms comprising Macquarie Capital had made an offer that valued the Swedish software company at around 10.1 billion kronor ($982.07 million).

The consortium is offering 46 Swedish kronor in cash for each Byggfakta share, which represents a 31% premium to the stock's last close.

Shares of Byggfakta jumped about 30% to 45.80 kronor, taking the stock to almost a year high.

The consortium of investors also included private equity firms TA Associates and Stirling Square Capital Partners, which collectively own 67.4% stake in Byggfakta.

($1 = 10.2844 Swedish crowns)

