NG

Macquarie CEO says talk of M&G takeover bid 'speculative'

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 07, 2023 — 12:54 am EST

Written by Lewis Jackson and Praveen Menon for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX on Tuesday dismissed as speculation reports the Australian investment bank was exploring a takeover bid of about 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) for British money manager M&G MNG.L.

"There are so many speculated transactions. So we wait and talk about them once they are actually done," Shemara Wikramanayake said at the AFR Business Summit in Sydney, when asked about the deal.

The takeover bid was reported earlier this month by Sky News, which said Macquarie was yet to make an approach to M&G's board.

Macquarie has previously targeted infrastructure assets in the U.K. including the gas transmission assets of National Grid’s NG.L.

M&G has not commented on the reports.

The potential deal comes at a turbulent time for the British financial services sector as retail savers and investors battle with economic recession, rising interest rates and rampant inflation partly due to the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson and Praveen Menon; editing by Lincoln Feast)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NG
PRU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.